XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD Connect New Worlds For Fortnite In New Remix To "whoa"

The estates of late rap stars XXXTENTACION and Juice WRLD reunite the artists for a special remix track that supports their entry into the Fortnite video game.

Originally on XXX's Skin album, Juice WRLD provides the remix with his signature melodic hip-hop sound. The Chicago rap star battles his demons on the track with a heartfelt verse. XXXTENTACION pours out pain, trying to make sense of life, love, and mental struggles. His delivery is soft but cuts sharp—like a therapy session on wax. He matches Juice WRLD's energy with eerie precision.

The remix supports the artists collaborations with EPIC Games and Fortnite. While Juice WRLD has previously collaborated with Fortnite for an unforgettable experience, the estates teamed up with gaming entity and JOGO Studios to add XXXTENTACION to the Fortnite family.

Joining other hip-hop stars like Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg, XXXTENTACION will receive new skins and virtual island for fans to visit. Players can vibe to four of his tracks in-game and unlock a special XXXTENTACION emote. It’s a modern-day memorial, letting fans celebrate his legacy in real time.

“whoa (mind in awe)” captures their truths, their demons, and their hopes. It’s a reminder that even through tragedy, their voices still connect with those feeling the weight. Juice and XXXTENTACION legacy lives on through their friends, family, children, and, most importantly, the fans.

XXXTENTACION's Skin album is the late rapper's first posthumous release. It features Blink 182's Travis Barker and Kanye West.

"whoa (remix)" - XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD

Quotable Lyrics