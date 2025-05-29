XXXTentacion's ? album has reportedly crossed the 12 billion streams mark, making it the first rap album ever do so. The late rapper dropped the project back in March 2018, just three months before his death at the age of 20. It features guest appearances from PnB Rock, Travis Barker of Blink-182, Joey Badass, Matt Ox, and more.

The single, "Sad!" topped the Billboard Hot 100 while the album as a whole debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 131,000 album-equivalent units earned in its first week. The RIAA has since certified it certified five times platinum.

The album reaching 12 billion streams comes as XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD’s long awaited-collaboration, "whoa (mind in awe)," is set to finally release on May 30. The original version of the song appeared on X’s posthumous 2018 album, SKINS. In celebration of the release, four of X's most popular songs will be featured in Fortnite for an upcoming in-game event on May 31, according to Complex.

XXXTentacion's Son

XXXTENTACION’s ? has officially crossed 12 BILLION streams on Spotify📈🔥 It’s now the first rap album ever to hit this number‼️ pic.twitter.com/3kfN92vrd1 — RapTV (@Rap) May 28, 2025

In other news, XXXTentacion welcomed a son with Jenesis Sanchez before his death. In April, the six-year-old Gekyume gave an adorable interview with YouTuber Brandon Sloane in which he shared a message for his late father. When asked what he'd say to X, Gekyume remarked, “That I love him.”

Back in 2020, Sanchez penned an open letter for XXXTentacion, reflecting on their relationship and Gekyume. "I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you. Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume," she wrote at the time. "He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be two, how time's passing.”