XXXTentacion's Old Notebook Surfaces Online Seven Years After His Death

Recently, one XXXTentacion fan got a hold of one of his old notebooks thanks to his former manager, and his team has confirmed it's real.

It's been over seven years since XXXTentacion's tragic and untimely passing, but fans continue to look back on his short career fondly. Recently, one of them even reportedly got a hold of one of his old notebooks from 2015 thanks to his former manager and posted photos of it online. Based on the photos, which were shared by Rap on Instagram today, it contains various sketches.

The late artist's team has since confirmed that the notebook was really his. "He wrote all that as a teen btw," they wrote in the comments section. The photos have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some think it's interesting to get a glimpse into his psyche, others argue that it's time to let him rest.

The photos of XXXTentacion's old notebook emerged just a few weeks after his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, hosted a memorial for him at her house on the seventh anniversary of his death. Ski Mask The Slump God was in attendance and spent time with X's other friends and family.

XXXTentacion Memorial

XXXTentacion may not be around to make music anymore, but the music he did made has had a lasting impact. His album ?, for example, reached an incredibly impressive milestone back in May. The project, which dropped just months before his passing, surpassed a staggering 12 billion streams on Spotify. It was the first rap album in Spotify history to do so. ? features appearances from the likes of PnB Rock, Blink-182's Travis Barker, Joey Bada$$, Matt Ox, and more.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved over 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It's been certified five times platinum by the RIAA.

During an interview with YouTuber Brandon Sloane in April, XXXTentacion's six-year-old son Gekyume was asked if he had anything he'd like to say to his late father. “That I love him," the elementary schooler responded.

