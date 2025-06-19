When it comes to iconic rap duos of the 2010s, few were as explosive and bombastic as XXXTENTACION and Ski Mask The Slump God. As two icons of the SoundCloud era, they offered fiery flows and dark, aggressive tracks that resonated with a whole lot of young hip-hop fans and beyond.

Sadly, their history came to a tragic close on June 18, 2018 when XXXTENTACION was murdered. On the seven-year anniversary of his passing, X's mother Cleopatra Bernard hosted a memorial for the late creative, and Ski was proudly in attendance and in solidarity.

In clips and pics caught by No Jumper via Instagram – which you can check out below – you can see the Florida rapper spend time with friends and family and share the occasion on his social media. It's heartening to see this history see further tribute and celebration, even despite its dark circumstances.

After all, Ski Mask The Slump God's circle is different. Things aren't the same as they were back then, and he recently feuded with longtime collaborator DJ Scheme. So for the big and important things in life, we just hope positivity, support, and understanding wins out more often moving forward.

XXXTENTACION Discography

In any case, Ski Mask is focusing on his career right now and has been quietly enjoying his niche in the rap game. Elsewhere, XXXTENTACION's discography continues to build, even if its controversially through posthumous releases.

For example, the "whoa (mind in awe)" remix with the late Juice WRLD recently came out, which caused a lot of fan debate. Even though these releases can be divisive for the community, there are much larger and more resonant ways in which die-hards remember X's legacy. This refers to the projects he gifted to fans before he tragically left them: 2017's Members Only, Vol. 3 and 17, 2018's ?, and many more tapes and projects.

As Ski Mask The Slump God develops his career, we're sure he will never forget his late hip-hop partner and close friend. Whether it's for an anniversary or not, the bond here and the resonance with fans and family is more than powerful enough.