Cleopatra Bernard
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Mom Tells Killers Not To Drop The Soap In PrisonCleopatra Bernard says that the three men sentenced to life for XXXTENTACION's murder will be targets.By Aron A.
- GramXXXTENTACION's Mother Reacts To Verdict In Murder CaseThe jury found the three man guilty on all counts related to the murder of XXXTENTACION.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother Sits Down With His Ex-GF Who Accused Him Of Abuse: ReportIn the forthcoming "Look At Me:XXXTENTACION" documentary, the rapper's mother says, "Jahseh was wrong for what he did, there's no excuse for that, period."By Erika Marie
- GossipXXXTentacion's Mom Accused Of Hiding Money From Rapper's Brother: ReportThe ongoing legal battle between these two heats up once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Mom Pens Heartfelt Message On His 23rd BirthdayTrippie Redd, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God & more also pay homage on what would've been XXXTENTACION's 23rd birthday.By Aron A.
- RandomAn XXXTentacion Hologram Tour May HappenXXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard teases a potential hologram tour from the late rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert CollabsXXXTentacion's mother reportedly confirmed new collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, and Juice WRLD before revealing that his old SoundCloud songs would be added to streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Mom Responds To His Half-Brother's $11 Million Lawsuit Against HerXXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has issued a response to the $11 million lawsuit filed against her by her late son's half-brother, Corey Pack.By Lynn S.
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Half-Brother Sues His Mom For $11 MillionXXXTentacion's mother has been accused of siphoning millions of dollars from the rapper's trust.By Alex Zidel
- GramXXXTentacion's Mom Shares Billie Eilish Tribute On Rapper's Death AnniversaryTwo years have passed since the death of XXXTentacion and his mother is remembering him through a song that Billie Eilish performed as a tribute.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeXXXTentacion’s Mom’s Alleged Stalker Has Been ChargedXXXTentacion's mother's alleged stalker has officially been criminally charged after breaking into her home and allegedly stalking her for months.By Lynn S.
- CrimeStalker Of XXXTentacion’s Mom’s Home Ordered To Undergo Mental Exam: ReportX’s mom’s alleged stalker has to undergo mental examination. By Kevin Goddard
- GossipXXXTentacion's Mom Dukes It Out With His DadXXXTentacion's parents, Cleopatra Bernard and Dwayne Onfroy, are reportedly battling in court over the late rapper's estate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion’s Mother Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: ReportThe alleged stalker says he’s been receiving “sadistic messages” from XXXtentacion. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeXXXTENTACION's Mom & Baby Mama To Be Deposed By Murder Suspect This SpringMichael Boatwright, a suspect in XXXTENTACION's murder case, believes XXXTENTACION's child's mother and his own mother have "valuable information" to help him beat the case.By Aron A.
- GossipXXXTentacion's Mom Ends Battle Against His Baby Mama Over Gekyume Onfroy: ReportCleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez have reportedly reached a legal settlement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother Remembers Him On His BirthdayXXXTentacion would have been 22-years-old yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- GossipXXXTentacion's Mother Fighting His Baby Mama For Custody Of Gekyume: ReportA Florida judge is investigating XXXTentacion's son's custody arrangement.By Alex Zidel
- GramXXXTentacion's Mother's Sole Christmas Wish Is HeartbreakingAll Cleopatra Bernard wants for Christmas is her son back.By Alex Zidel
- GossipXXXTentacion's Mother Responds To Jimmy Duval's Lawsuit: ReportJimmy Duval had worked on "Look At Me!" with XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersXXXTentacion's Team Campaigns For "Bad Vibes Forever" Going #1Triple X's team moves to motivate the masses.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion's Murder Suspect To Ask His Mom & Baby Mama Hard QuestionsMichael Boatwright will reportedly be taking depositions from XXXTentacion's mom and baby moms.By Alex Zidel
- GossipXXXTENTACION's Mom Clears $10K Hospital Bill From Rapper's Death: ReportXXXTENTACION's mom settles things with the hospital.By Aron A.