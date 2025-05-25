EMPIRE Is Releasing A New XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD Remix For Fortnite

XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD's "Whoa" was originally released on X's posthumous album SKINS. It is also featured on NBA 2K20.

Juice WRLD's partnership with Fortnite is about to deliver it's best product yet. The popular Epic Games links with EMPIRE, Juice WRLD's estate, and XXXTentacion's estate to release the remix to their hit collaboration "Whoa." The remix will surface everywhere with the launch of the anticipated XXXTentacion Emote on Fortnite on May 30.

XXXTentacion' arrival will be hosted by a unique experiential event in the Fortnite's Super Red vs. Blue Island within the game. The new release also supports the late rapper's XXXTentacion Foundation. X's introduction to Fortnite community follows other rap stars partnerships with the game such as Ice Spice and Snoop Dogg.

XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD Remix

Fortnite paid major respect to Juice WRLD with a tribute that mixed gaming, vibes, and his legacy. On November 30, 2024, Epic Games dropped “Juice WRLD: The Party Never Ends.” It's a custom Fortnite island crafted in his image.

Players pulled up to a chill landscape, raced up towers, kicked it in Xbox lounges. Fans caught snippets of unreleased tracks mixed with classics like “Lucid Dreams” and “Wishing Well.”

Juice WRLD’s mom, Carmela Wallace says her son played Fortnite a lot. She called the tribute a powerful way to keep his memory alive and show love to the culture he represented.

XXXTentacion's partnership with Epic Games follows many new milestones. His legacy lives on through the music and fans. The rap star's son modeled several capsule collections.

“SAD!” reached number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. It makes him the first solo artist since Biggie to top the chart after passing. The same day, he shattered Spotify’s record with over 10 million streams—now sitting on 1.6 billion plays.

On the five-year anniversary of his death, they dropped “I’m Not Human” with Lil Uzi Vert. He even got a Hulu doc in 2022, Look at Me: XXXTentacion. The doc released with a 25-track album, featuring “True Love” with Kanye West.

