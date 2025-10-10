Show Me Love - Song by Ty Dolla $ign featuring Tory Lanez

Ty Dolla $ign is coming out with a new album on October 17th called Tycoon, and so far, the lead singles have been pretty good. Ever since the Vultures fiasco, Ty has been doing his own thing, and you absolutely love to see it. Today, he came through with another song, this time featuring Tory Lanez. "Show Me Love" is a smooth R&B track which finds Ty Dolla $ign firing on all cylinders. The Tory verse sounds a bit phoned in, although it is unknown when this verse was recorded. Regardless, Ty Dolla has been dropping bangers as of late, and his previous track with Kodak Black and YG is a great example. Next week should be interesting, and we look forward to listening to the album.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: Tycoon
Quotable Lyrics from Show Me Love
Yeah, I get wraps, you sell that pack
Love in the trap, fiends doin' jumping jacks (Yeah)
Can't do no Supermax (Max)
My bank account got cheese
But I still don't fuck with rats (Hey)