Show Me Love - Song by Ty Dolla $ign featuring Tory Lanez

Ty Dolla $ign is dropping "Tycoon" on October 17th, and today, he dropped off a new single with Tory Lanez called "Show Me Love."

Ty Dolla $ign is coming out with a new album on October 17th called Tycoon, and so far, the lead singles have been pretty good. Ever since the Vultures fiasco, Ty has been doing his own thing, and you absolutely love to see it. Today, he came through with another song, this time featuring Tory Lanez . "Show Me Love" is a smooth R&B track which finds Ty Dolla $ign firing on all cylinders. The Tory verse sounds a bit phoned in, although it is unknown when this verse was recorded. Regardless, Ty Dolla has been dropping bangers as of late, and his previous track with Kodak Black and YG is a great example. Next week should be interesting, and we look forward to listening to the album.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!