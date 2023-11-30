Victoria Monet Reveals Why She Didn't Perform At The VMAs

Earlier this year the MTV Video Music Awards played host to many of the biggest artists in all of music. In particular, Taylor Swift had a great night taking home numerous awards and Nicki Minaj once again shined as host. The award show also featured some of the top breakout talents in all of music. That included breakout Mexican sensation Peso Pluma, pop singer Renee Rapp, and the eventual Best New Artist winner Ice Spice. But one artist who wasn't there was Victoria Monet.

Monet has been one of the breakthrough stars in R&B this year. She released her debut album JAGUAR II in August of this year to much critical acclaim. The album contains many of her biggest but one has separated itself from the pack. "On My Mama" proved to be her breakthrough hit on the charts landing on the Hot 100 following the release of her new album. It's stuck around on the chart as well coming in at #59 this week after peaking at #48 earlier this month. Now she's seen fit to explain her absence from the VMAs earlier this year.

Read More: Victoria Monét Chats With Zane Lowe About "Party Girls" & "Jaguar Pt. II": 6 Takeaways

Victoria Monet Talks VMAs Absence

Monet originally explained in a tweet the night of the event what she was told by MTV. They reportedly said that she was "too early in her story" for an invitation to the event. That already seemed fishy to fans who could see her breakout coming. But her success in the months since has likely only made MTV wish more and more that she had received an invite after all.

In the comments, some fans come to the defense of MTV. "Her music isn't really MTV tho. I think they were being polite," one fan suggests. "OK y'all gonna hate me for this, but it is too early for her. In my opinion her one song is bop yes, but VMAS is a big platform," another comment reads. What do you think of Victoria Monet revealing why she wasn't invited to the VMAs just a few months ago? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Leon Thomas Enlists Victoria Monét Stellar "Breaking Point (Remix)"

[Via]