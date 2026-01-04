Kanye West's Camp Claims There's No A.I. On New Album "BULLY"

Rapper Kanye West hoists his Grammy award onstage in 2008. West has been awarded 22 Grammys throughout his career as a producer and rapper. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West's manager Pete Jideonwo and Ye's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos said "BULLY" will not engage in previous A.I. usage.

Kanye West recently revealed the tracklist for his new album BULLY, and this has led to a lot of questions. One of them is about Ye's previous alleged use of artificial intelligence to make music on the full-length, which already got him a lot of controversy. But according to two key members from his camp, this upcoming project will not feature any A.I. music.

As caught by Complex Music and other sources like yeunrlsd on Twitter, Pete Jideonwo said that there is no A.I.-assisted material on this LP. In addition, infolky reported on the social media platform that the Yeezy Support team confirmed this lack of A.I. on the album as well, much like how they reportedly confirmed Kanye West's new album BULLY's release date.

Also, Milo Yiannopoulos reportedly took to Twitter to confirm this as well, as caught by Bars on Instagram. Yiannopoulos is Yeezy's former chief of staff who left after Kanye announced an adult entertainment division at the company, but he's reportedly still very close to the Chicago artist's team.

As for Pete Jideonwo, he's a music executive who is reportedly Kanye's current manager. He went to Ye's rabbi visit to apologize for his antisemitism.

When Does Kanye West's BULLY Come Out?

Ye's frequently delayed new album BULLY comes out on January 30, and fans are very excited to hear it. However, these doubts about the use of artificial intelligence, plus his many controversies and disappointing projects as of late, made many other fans tune out.

We will hear how the whole thing sounds very soon. Of course, it's likely that these A.I. music accusations will fly around the internet regardless, given Kanye West's previous alleged embrace of the technology. Whether or not any proof or confession emerges from them is another story.

If fans want to get a sneak peek of BULLY, they have five songs to listen to on official streaming platforms. Still, maybe these releases will change in some way for the final album's release, whether it's changing vocals, instrumentals, lyrics, or more. In any case, it seems like all the delays for this project will actually result in a release.

