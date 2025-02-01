Drake Starts The New Year As Most-Streamed Rapper On Spotify

Drake's reign continues as it was announced that the superstar is Spotify's most-streamed rapper of January. The 6 God achieves the latest accomplishment while his anticipated Anita Win Max Tour kicks off in Australia. Accroding to the streaming giant, the So Far Gone creator generated over 1.3 billion streams in the first month of 2025. The latest milestone follows many new accolades the rap star received at the end of an eventful 2024.

Racing to the top of the charts, he become the fastest artist in hip-hop history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify, achieving the milestone in just 27 days. His longtime rival, Kendrick Lamar, reached the same benchmark in 29 days, adding another layer to their ongoing competition for rap supremacy. This milestone is just the latest in a string of victories for Drake. Over the past year, he has headlined the blockbuster It’s All A Blur tour, dominated the charts, and maintained his grip on the rap game. His longevity in an era of rapid shifts proves his unmatched staying power.

Drake Earns Spotify's Most-Stream Rapper Of January 2025

Beyond streaming numbers, the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar remains one of hip-hop’s most compelling narratives. Both artists have built legacies defined by lyrical prowess, cultural influence, and devoted fan bases. As they continue to trade jabs and push creative boundaries, their competition only fuels their status as two of the most important figures in modern rap.