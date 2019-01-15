duet
- StreetwearMariah Carey & Daughter Monroe Sing A Christmas Duet: WatchIt was the 11-year-old's first time performing with her superstar mother. Needless to say, she's a natural.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Uses Gender Neutral Pronouns During Duet With 14-Year-Old Child EmmeJ. Lo is a proud mother of two children who she shares with Marc Anthony.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFrench Montana Has A Jay-Z Collaboration ComingFrench Montana confirms that he's sitting on a Jay-Z collaboration, informing DJ Semtex's "Hip-Hop Raised Me" podcast that they're going "back and forth." By Mitch Findlay
- TVAriana Grande Reunites With Former "Victorious" Castmates OnstageThe former Nickelodeon stars performed songs from the beloved series.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus To Saddle Up For Another DuetAnother go-around down the ol' dusty trail. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLady Gaga & Ashanti Perform An Impromptu Duet Of "Foolish" In Las VegasAn unexpected, yet killer, collab. By Noah C
- SongsGallant Taps Sabrina Claudio For "Compromise" DuetGallant & Sabrina make a beautiful combo.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B Loses Her Wig After Performing "Rodeo" Duet With Lil Nas X In LondonThe "Wireless Festival" in London was the scene for Cardi B's most frantic display in months.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBeyoncé & Donald Glover's "Lion King" Duet Teased In New PromoBeyoncé and Donald Glover star as Nala and Simba in the upcoming "Lion King" remake. By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Performs "A Lot" With 21 Savage At "Dreamville Fest"No hurricane was going to prevent J. Cole from living out his "Dreamville Fest" aspirations.By Devin Ch
- NewsQuavo Joins His Saweetie For An "Emotional" Plea BargainQuavo grabs both guest spots on Saweetie's soon-to-be-released EP.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Breaks "75,580" Houston Attendance Record: "I'm OD Honored"Last night, Cardi B powered through a debilitating illness to shatter an attendance record held by Garth Brooks.By Devin Ch
- NewsAlkaline & Black Shadow Praise The Almighty Herb On "Eva High"Alkaline & Black Shadow deliver their 420 anthem "Eva High."By Devin Ch
- MusicMac Miller & Madlib Completed "Maclib" Album Before His Untimely DeathThe "Maclib" project lives on in the ethers of Madlib's filing cabinet.By Devin Ch
- NewsJoJo Tapped By PJ Morton For "Say So" DuetShe cried during her first listen to the demo.By Zaynab
- Original ContentThe R&B Thug: Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & More Provide The Answer To Clingy LoveA new breed of R&B singers comes to the fore just as the King-Queen discussions hit a snag, and Valentine's Day rears its head.By Devin Ch
- NewsJames Blake & ROSALÍA Go "Barefoot In The Park"James Blake lets a modern Flamenca artist run rampant.By Devin Ch
- MusicNormani On 6LACK Collaboration: "I Try To Be as Honest as I Can Be"The ego is left outside the booth.By Zaynab
- Music VideosAnuel AA & Karol G's Romantic Relationship Is No Longer A "Secreto"They make their official debut as a couple. By Zaynab