Matthew Perry 911 Audio Released, No Illegal Drugs Found At Late Actor’s Home

The dispatch audio from a call relating to actor Matthew Perry, who died at his home last night, has been released by TMZ. The brief audio from the first responders is notable as it explicitly refers to the officers responding to a "drowning". The cause of death has not been officially announced yet. However, Perry is believed to have drowned at his home after serving cardiac arrest. Perry had recently moved into a new home in the Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, sources with in the LAPD told TMZ that a preliminary search of Perry's home did not find any evidence of illegal drugs. However, officers did find prescribed anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and drugs prescribed to treat chronic lung conditions. A toxicology report will determine if Perry had any drugs in his system at the time of his death. Perry's body was later removed from his home and taken into police custody pending an autopsy.

Matthew Perry Dead At 54

These updates come after the tragic news that Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his LA home last night. Perry was best known as sarcastic funnyman Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which graced TV screens for a decade in the 90s and early 2000s. He would largely step away from acting as the 2000s wore on. However, he did have major roles in Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple. He would also appear as a minor antagonist in Fallout: New Vegas and act alongside Zac Efron in 17 Again.

Perry's life was also marred by struggles with addiction and battles with mental health issues. He openly spoke about an addiction to diet pills during the early years of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He also smoked throughout his life, leading to a number of surgeries and chronic lung conditions. However, his shocking death remains a developing story and we will provide any updates as and when they emerge.

