Matthew Perry Posed In Hot Tub For His Final IG Post Just Days Before Drowning

Matthew Perry’s eerie final Instagram post is resurfacing after his tragic passing on Saturday.

BYCole Blake
Matthew Perry Posed In Hot Tub For His Final IG Post Just Days Before Drowning

Matthew Perry's final Instagram post is resurfacing online following his tragic passing at the age of 54 on Saturday. Just six days prior to drowning in his hot tub, he shared a picture of himself relaxing in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," Perry captioned the photo. Fans have since flocked to the post to share messages in honor of the late actor. "We love you. We miss you. Thank you for everything you gave us! Hope you now have some peace," one user commented. Another wrote: "Just devastated. Thank you for the laughs and sharing your gift. Rest easy!"

Read More: Matthew Perry Dead At 54 After Apparent Drowning: Report

Matthew Perry With The Cast Of "Friends"

385848 27: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." Pictured (l to r): David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: "The One Where They All Turn Thirthy." (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

TMZ reports that Perry's assistant found his body in the jacuzzi shortly after he got home from a 2-hour round of pickleball in the morning. An investigation into his death is currently underway; however, no drugs were found at the scene and foul play is not suspected. Check out his final Instagram post below.

Matthew Perry Relaxes In His Hot Tub

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcomFriends. He landed the gig back in 1994 after moving to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. He went on to work on the show for 10 seasons alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and earned an Emmy nomination in 2002. Despite his success, Perry struggled with addiction behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for further updates on the investigation into his death on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Matthew Perry Of “Friends” Reveals He Almost Died From Opioid Addiction

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.