Matthew Perry Dead At 54 After Apparent Drowning: Report

Matthew Perry, best known for his role of Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, Friends, has died at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning. Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was found in his jacuzzi at a home in the Los Angeles area on Saturday. The outlet reports that no foul play is suspected and no drugs were found at the scene. First responders had been called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, and raised in Ottawa, Canada. He moved to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue a career in Hollywood. At the age of 24, he landed the role of Chandler Bing. He worked on the show for 10 seasons alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and earned an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Matthew Perry On The Set Of "Friends"

Friends Special Episode, "The One That Could Have Been, Part One" From L-R: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox Arquette And Matt Leblanc. All The Friends Ponder What Might Have Been If Each Had Taken A Different Path In Life And They Imagine: That A Frustrated Ross (Schwimmer) Stays With His Wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) And Ignores Her Disinterest In Him; A Married Rachel (Aniston) Is Starstruck When She Meets Hunky "Days Of Our Lives" Star Joey (Leblanc) Who Never Lost His Job As Dr. Drake Ramoray; Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) Is A Corporate Stockbroker; And A Portly Monica (Cox Arquette) Frets About Losing Her Virginity While Chandler (Perry) Is A Struggling Writer Who Stoops To Working As Joey's Lowly Assistant Just To Make Ends Meet. (Photo By Getty Images)

“I was 24 when I got on the show,” he said in the 2004 book Friends … ‘Til the End. “I’ll be 34 when it’s over, and those are really important years in somebody’s life. So to do it all in public … was difficult. At first you have the wave of ‘I’m famous, and this is exactly what I’ve wanted my whole life.’ But then you go through the whole recluse stage where you think, ‘I wish everybody would stop staring at me.’ And then you eventually, hopefully, get through all that. You find things in your life that are grounding, like your family and good friends.”

Behind the scenes, Perry struggled with addiction, seeking treatment on multiple occasions. He once told BBC Radio 2 that he was unable to remember filming seasons 3 through 6 of Friends. In recent years, the treatment center, Phoenix House, awarded him for advocacy helping fellow addicts.

