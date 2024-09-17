Diddy Hit With Racketeering, Sex Trafficking, & Kidnapping Charges

Music mogul Diddy has officially been hit with three charges stemming from the investigation in his alleged criminal enterprise. According to TMZ, the mogul has been indicted for "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Overall, the indictment is quite extensive and there are some bombshell allegations being made within. For now, there are still plenty of details left to be uncovered.
The indictment states that Diddy's alleged criminal activity began in 2008. The prosecution is claiming that the music mogul engaged in sex trafficking and racketeering as a means of creating a criminal enterprise. Furthermore, they accuse him of attempting to engage in "prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."
Diddy Hit With Massive Charges
Other claims include the allegations that Diddy would lure women into his group with the promise of a romantic relationship. However, he would then allegedly coerce them into sexual acts which would then be filmed. Moreover, it was alleged that Diddy would then give these women IVs so they could recover following extensive drug use. Additionally, 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were seized from Diddy's home in Miami. As the prosecution explains, the charges mostly stem from alleged evidence that was found during the now-infamous raids on his home.
This is a developing story with many moving parts.
