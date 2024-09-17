Diddy Hit With Racketeering, Sex Trafficking, & Kidnapping Charges

BYAlexander Cole1071 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Diddy has officially been indicted.

Music mogul Diddy has officially been hit with three charges stemming from the investigation in his alleged criminal enterprise. According to TMZ, the mogul has been indicted for "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Overall, the indictment is quite extensive and there are some bombshell allegations being made within. For now, there are still plenty of details left to be uncovered.

The indictment states that Diddy's alleged criminal activity began in 2008. The prosecution is claiming that the music mogul engaged in sex trafficking and racketeering as a means of creating a criminal enterprise. Furthermore, they accuse him of attempting to engage in "prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Read More: Foxy Brown Appears To React To Diddy's Arrest In New York

Diddy Hit With Massive Charges

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Other claims include the allegations that Diddy would lure women into his group with the promise of a romantic relationship. However, he would then allegedly coerce them into sexual acts which would then be filmed. Moreover, it was alleged that Diddy would then give these women IVs so they could recover following extensive drug use. Additionally, 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were seized from Diddy's home in Miami. As the prosecution explains, the charges mostly stem from alleged evidence that was found during the now-infamous raids on his home.

This is a developing story with many moving parts. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on this ongoing news item. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below.

Read More: Diddy's Arrest Draws A Plethora Of Reactions Across The Internet

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...