Diddy Hit With Racketeering, Sex Trafficking, & Kidnapping Charges

Diddy has officially been indicted.

This is a developing story with many moving parts. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on this ongoing news item. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below.

Other claims include the allegations that Diddy would lure women into his group with the promise of a romantic relationship. However, he would then allegedly coerce them into sexual acts which would then be filmed. Moreover, it was alleged that Diddy would then give these women IVs so they could recover following extensive drug use. Additionally, 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were seized from Diddy's home in Miami. As the prosecution explains, the charges mostly stem from alleged evidence that was found during the now-infamous raids on his home.

Music mogul Diddy has officially been hit with three charges stemming from the investigation in his alleged criminal enterprise. According to TMZ, the mogul has been indicted for "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Overall, the indictment is quite extensive and there are some bombshell allegations being made within. For now, there are still plenty of details left to be uncovered.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.