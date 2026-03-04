Kanye West Allegedly Scolded Handyman For Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Mix-Up

Earlier this week, a handyman named Jeromy Holding took the stand amid Kanye West's ongoing legal battle against Tony Saxon. During his testimony, Holding recalled Kim Kardashian pulling up to the Grammy winner's Malibu mansion in a Lamborghini while he was working there, per Rolling Stone. According to him, when he saw the SKIMS founder, he mistook her for Bianca Censori. When he waved and said, "Hi," she allegedly responded with, "I don't know you."

From there, he says he explained the mix-up to her, making the situation all the more awkward. When Kardashian left, Holding alleges that he was confronted by Ye, who was not at all happy about the incident. “She’s the most famous woman in the world and you call her by another woman’s name?” he allegedly asked.

Holding says that despite the unfortunate encounter, he kept his job.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Recalls Spending Millions On Balenciaga To Compete With Kanye West

Kanye West & Tony Saxon Legal Battle

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for why Ye is at odds with Tony Saxon in the first place, Saxon alleges that the rapper failed to pay him what was promised for work on one of his properties. He also alleges that he was subjected to unsafe working conditions. Ye's legal team, on the other hand, denies this.

“It was Saxon who set for himself an impossible standard. He wanted to work 24/7, he wanted to camp at the house. He wanted to be the guy in charge,” his lawyer Andrew Cherkasky explained in court last week. “Ye will tell you he was shocked hearing there was no bathroom there. … Nobody asked [Saxon] to stay there, certainly not overnight.”