Earlier this week, Kanye West's legal team filed an appeal for a lawsuit filed against him in 2024 by a Jewish marketing specialist. The marketing specialist alleges that he subjected her to “antisemitic vitriol," and that after she complained about it, she was fired. The Chicago rapper's attorneys, Andrew and Katie Cherkasky, argue that the lawsuit should have been dismissed on the grounds of the First Amendment.

They insist that his persona is "intentionally provocative and thematically charged.” They also claim that calling himself a “Nazi” and “Hitler” was simply part of his artistic expression.

“The communications she challenges — creative directives, conceptual drafts, provocative imagery, marketing strategy and staffing decisions shaping a public-facing message — were not collateral to Ye’s art; they were part of its development,” they wrote.

Unsurprisingly, this argument has raised a lot of eyebrows. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to share his take.

Kanye West Legal Issues

“Now why the f*ck would the lawyer say that,” he asked, per Complex. “DAMN IT MAN! LOL.”

This isn't the only legal battle Ye is currently wrapped up in, either. He's also currently going up against a construction worker, Tony Saxon. Saxon alleges that he failed to properly compensate him for work on a mansion and subjected him to unsafe conditions.