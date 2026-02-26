50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West’s Lawyers Calling His Nazi Remarks “Art”

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Kanye West Nazi Art
Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington. Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West's legal team argues that an antisemitism lawsuit filed against him in 2024 should have been dismissed due to the First Amendment.

Earlier this week, Kanye West's legal team filed an appeal for a lawsuit filed against him in 2024 by a Jewish marketing specialist. The marketing specialist alleges that he subjected her to “antisemitic vitriol," and that after she complained about it, she was fired. The Chicago rapper's attorneys, Andrew and Katie Cherkasky, argue that the lawsuit should have been dismissed on the grounds of the First Amendment.

They insist that his persona is "intentionally provocative and thematically charged.” They also claim that calling himself a “Nazi” and “Hitler” was simply part of his artistic expression.

“The communications she challenges — creative directives, conceptual drafts, provocative imagery, marketing strategy and staffing decisions shaping a public-facing message — were not collateral to Ye’s art; they were part of its development,” they wrote.

Unsurprisingly, this argument has raised a lot of eyebrows. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to share his take.

Kanye West Legal Issues
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Now why the f*ck would the lawyer say that,” he asked, per Complex. “DAMN IT MAN! LOL.”

This isn't the only legal battle Ye is currently wrapped up in, either. He's also currently going up against a construction worker, Tony Saxon. Saxon alleges that he failed to properly compensate him for work on a mansion and subjected him to unsafe conditions.

Opening statements in their trial began this week. Milo Yiannopoulos even made an appearance outside the courthouse, coming to the Grammy winner's defense. “He should have taken the quarter of a million dollars he was paid for six weeks’ work and run," he said of Saxon. "For a while, he did for two years…until a law firm got involved. Now we are here trying to figure out if anything that Tony Saxon has ever said is true."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
