North West Made This Much From The “Paw Patrol” Movie

North West has been making quite a few moves as of late. For instance, Kanye and Kim's oldest daughter was recently on the cover of i-D magazine. During this interview, she detailed what she wants to be when she grows up. Overall, boxer, artist, and owner of SKIMS and Yeezy are all on the table. Moreover, she explained how Kanye is her favorite rapper and her favorite song is "Through The Wire." She also explained how she would have loved to have met the late artist, Tupac.

According to TMZ, North and her brother Saint got an interesting opportunity recently. The both of them got to be voices in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Kim Kardashian was also a voice in the film which is pretty cool. North West got to play a Pomeranian named Mini, while Kim was a character called Delores the poodle. As it turns out, North got to do four recording sessions, while Saint did two. With the movie dropping in theaters, some of their earnings figures are now being made public.

North West & Saint Make Some Cash

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week *on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Per the TMZ report, North West made a total of $20K for her work on the film. Each session paid out a total of $5K. When doing the math, you can figure out that Saint made $10K. This subsequently leads to the siblings making a total of about $30K. For kids who are 10 years old and seven years old, respectively, this is a pretty solid haul. As for what they did with the money, we'll probably never know.

