J. Cole Surprises Fans At Fayetteville Listening Event For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole may have said goodbye to fans on his presumably final album The Fall-Off, but die-hards in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina will most likely continue to see him around for a very long time. If they had any doubt about that, his recent surprise pop-out at a fan listening event in the Ville for the project should quell it.

For those unaware, it seems like the Dreamville rapper chose to surprise his supporters who gathered for this unspecified listening party on Friday (February 6). XXL shared two videos of the occasion on Instagram. Both of them show him greeting various folks in big crowds, both outside and indoors. You can even hear Cole go "It's a lot going on" at one point. Overall, it's quite the wholesome sight and very much in line with the artist and person he presents himself as, especially on this new LP.

J. Cole's new "Two Six" music video also pays tribute to Fayetteville, on top of all the references, conceptual weight, and thematic focus that the hometown represents on The Fall-Off as a whole.

Is The Fall-Off J. Cole's Last Album?

This pop-out for this listening event shows how much he appreciates his fanbase and the support of his music, and we wonder how that will evolve in the coming years. After all, many folks presume The Fall-Off will be J. Cole's last album, based on what he, his team, and his peers have said about it many times in the past.

However, a lot of folks doubt that this will be the case, as Cole spoke on falling back in love with hip-hop, feeling inspired again, and other themes that have die-hard fans not fully buying the retirement story. So while this may be the closing of a big chapter, maybe he will come back in other ways.