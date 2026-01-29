J. Cole Unveils Alternate Cover For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole is not done giving his hungry fan base more to chew on ahead of the release of The Fall-Off. Just moments ago, the North Carolina MC shared the album's second artwork to his Instagram, along with some background information on it.

"The Fall-Off cover that is currently circulating is a picture I took on a disposable camera when I was 15 years old. My very first set up," he says alluding to the initial artwork that features his first-ever beat machine.

Cole goes on to recall the first song he ever recorded on said machine. He ultimately titled the track, "The Storm." Describing what sounded like a euphoric experience he says, "I sat for hours, in a zone I had never experienced before, until I was done writing... I probably rapped it out loud 50 times back-to-back, my young mind blown that I had actually written something 'this great.'"

Cole adds that he went to the Bomm Sheltuh's studio to make a real deal recording of it and it's something that he says he'll never forget. "It's like God letting you into Heaven for a few hours. Then, even after it's time to leave, there is lasting glow, a high and a fulfillment that stays with you for days [...] Every time you sit down to write, you'll close your eyes and cross your fingers, and hope he'll open the gates for you again."

When Is The Fall-Off Dropping?

J. Cole goes on to say how much he loves everything about the current cover. It's been the one for the last "7 years." However, things changed in the last couple of years.

"I became incredibly re-inspired," he reveals, "and the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded."

The Dreamville boss concludes, "I felt there should be an additional cover that represented that. Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so that I when look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project I worked on for so long.