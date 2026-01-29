Mass Appeal Launches Fan-Driven Collab Generator "Imagine That"

Nas and Mass Appeal are cooking something special once again less than a year after their Legend Has It... campaign. The New York icon's label is launching a new initiative called Imagine That. The title—which was potentially inspired by Nas' "If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)"—is a fitting one as this allows for the fans to let their voices be heard about their dream collaborations.
The platform, which is found by using this hyperlink, is a place where users can include up to four artists and producers and submit their creations to Mass Appeal on Instagram. You start by clicking on the aforementioned link and filling out the form. Then, you download the generated graphic of your collab and post it to your IG while tagging @massappealrecs.
Per a press release: "From there, fans can follow every step of the journey from submission and final selections, to signings and insight into the very moment the music is made."
This idea was announced earlier this month and the platform dropped earlier today. In that same release, the label shared where their inspiration came from.
Mass Appeal Legend Has It...
"For decades, fans have long imagined dream collabs and pairings that feel long overdue, inevitable or even unexpected. Imagine That, invites fans to submit their dream artist-to-artist or artist-to-producer collaborations and see which project Mass Appeal will bring to life."
It's unclear if a Mass Appeal signee needs to be worked into your creation for it to garner serious consideration. Nevertheless, it's a genius idea and should foster an engaging micro community within the hip-hop scene.
More details may surface in the future about how the selection process works and all. But that's just speculation. Still, this is all incredibly exciting and will surely generate some fun debates and conversations within rap social media.
As we said this follows up on the much-lauded Legend Has It... run where Mass Appeal assisted in the distribution of several albums from iconic MCs. Nas and DJ Premier's long overdue joint tape closed the series out last year in December with Light-Years. Other artists to drop included De La Soul, Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and more.