Mass Appeal Launches Fan-Driven Collab Generator "Imagine That"

Nas' Mass Appeal is back with another engaging campaign called "Imagine That," a fan-focused platform that let's imaginations run wild.

The platform, which is found by using this hyperl i nk, is a place where users can include up to four artists and producers and submit their creations to Mass Appeal on Instagram. You start by clicking on the aforementioned link and filling out the form. Then, you download the generated graphic of your collab and post it to your IG while tagging @massappealrecs.

Nas and Mass Appeal are cooking something special once again less than a year after their Legend Has It... campaign. The New York icon's label is launching a new initiative called Imagine That. The title—which was potentially inspired by Nas' "If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)"—is a fitting one as this allows for the fans to let their voices be heard about their dream collaborations.

