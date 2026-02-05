J. Cole Previews Unreleased Track Ahead Of “The Fall-Off”

The release of J. Cole's long-awaited seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, is just hours away. He's been teasing the project for years now, and fans are more eager than ever to hear what he has up his sleeve. Today, in honor of the impending drop, he took to Instagram to deliver a short preview of what's to come.

The post features a clip of Cole at a desk writing while a narrator talks about pursuing his childhood dreams. It's followed by a snippet of an unreleased song. "MIDNIGHT," the caption reads.

Cole's latest teaser comes only a day after he opened up about the concept behind the album and its relationship to his 2007 mixtape, The Come Up. According to him, it's been in the works for several decades.

J. Cole The Fall-Off Tracklist

“Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old,” he wrote in part. “The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one; my ambitions to 'come up' in the rap game. The second was more subtle; my physical change of location to do so.”

“The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle," he added. "When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too."

According to Cole, Disc 29 is about him returning home to Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the age of 29. Disc 39 is about a similar trip taken roughly a decade later.