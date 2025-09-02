Meek Mill Claims He's Developing An AI Tool That "Can Change The World"

May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill on the sidelines during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Meek Mill has received a lot of criticism for a multitude of reasons and now he's receiving even more backlash for dabbling in AI.

Meek Mill's public image is not the best at this moment in time. A lot of it stems from his ties to Diddy and the alleged sexual relations that Lil Rod alluded to in his lawsuit. The Philadelphia MC has firmly denied such involvement with the mogul and has stated that he doesn't plan on letting it consume him.

"I got a 14 year old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It's a silent war against black men and yall rocking wit em!"

He continued, "Ima real life KING…… I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… slow down street wars off words no threats… influence billions to help be the system…. make a 100m from 0… This why I was playing dumb somebody caught on lol."

It seems that part of Meek Mill's plan to not let this get to him nor his family has been to lay low. But yesterday, the "Ima Boss" songwriter hopped on X to share that's supposedly hard at work on an AI tool.

Rappers On AI

As caught by The Shade Room, he claims that it "can change the world." Nothing else was said about it other than a "lol" tagged at the end. That could mean he's joking and trying to rile up folks online, but we aren't really sure. All we can do is keep tabs on Mill's progress and see where he takes this idea.

Unsurprisingly, though, it does have people ragging on Meek Mill for all of the past rumors. "Meek been quiet ever since them diddy allegations [loudly crying emojis]." "Nobody downloading Diddify AI meek."

Others were groaning about the thought of more AI being brought into the world and potentially hip-hop. As most of you know, it's quite divisive in this corner of the business world. Some rappers like Freddie Gibbs are not happy at all that it's working its way deeper into the roots of the genre.

"I don't even believe if you even really make it anymore. "'Cause I done been in studios with motherf*ckers and motherf*ckers is ChatGPT-ing this sh*t. And I'm like, ‘What in the f*ck?' [..] People lazy, man, you know what I'm saying?"

However, there's people like Gunna, Timbaland, BabyChiefDoIt, and Kanye West who have embraced its relevance and are either using it or are open to exploring what it can do for them.

