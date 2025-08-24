Freddie Gibbs Blasts "Lazy" Use Of A.I. In Hip-Hop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 368 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs Blasts Lazy AI Hip Hop Hip Hop News
Sep 5, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Grammy nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Freddie Gibbs raised some eyebrows with this take given his participation on Kanye West's "VULTURES" series.

Freddie Gibbs is hard at work promoting his new collab album with The Alchemist, and he recently stopped by The Ryen Russillo Podcast to promote the excellent Alfredo 2. During the conversation, they eventually broached the subject of artificial intelligence in art, and the Indiana rapper has some strong takes.

While his perspective on this tech use in hip-hop in particular is understandably negative, some fans still raised their eyebrows. After all, Gibbs worked on the VULTURES series (or the first installment, anyway) with Kanye West, who went on to openly embrace this practice. Nevertheless, Freddie's view still stands.

"I don't even believe if you even really make it anymore," he explained. "'Cause I done been in studios with motherf***ers and motherf***ers is ChatGPT-ing this s**t. And I'm like, ‘What in the f**k?' Like damn, how long am I going to be able to do this s**t? 'Cause I'm really actually making fresh s**t. How long am I going to be able to do it when there's motherf***ers in the studio typing into a computer to get their lyrics. [...] People lazy, man, you know what I'm saying? We in a lazy day and age, man. Art is dying, you know what I'm saying, when you got to ask a computer and s**t to write your lyrics. S**t is wack."

Read More: Soft White Summer: Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & Raekwon Lead Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

Freddie Gibbs Beef

Elsewhere, other rappers are also causing debates with their thoughts on AI. For example, BabyChiefDoit recently sparked debate by seemingly admitting to using ChatGPT for his lyrics. But it seems like this isn't actually the case. "If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute **k would I give yall the sauce," he wrote after the backlash emerged.

As for Freddie Gibbs' other recent moves, there are rumors that he and Benny The Butcher squashed their beef. Neither artist has confirmed this publicly at press time, though, so take that with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, we doubt Gibbs will ever embrace AI in his music... For now. Anything could happen as technology and sensibilities change, but some artists are more about the process than they are about results.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Details Beef With Curren$y In New Interview

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 6, 2025 Music BabyChiefDoIt Angrily Responds To Intense Backlash He's Received For His ChatGPT Comments 2.6K
Freddie Gibbs Jim Jones Benny The Butcher "Alfredo 2" Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Appears To Diss Jim Jones & Benny The Butcher On New Album “Alfredo 2” 4.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
Comments 0