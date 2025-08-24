Freddie Gibbs Blasts "Lazy" Use Of A.I. In Hip-Hop

Freddie Gibbs is hard at work promoting his new collab album with The Alchemist, and he recently stopped by The Ryen Russillo Podcast to promote the excellent Alfredo 2. During the conversation, they eventually broached the subject of artificial intelligence in art, and the Indiana rapper has some strong takes.

While his perspective on this tech use in hip-hop in particular is understandably negative, some fans still raised their eyebrows. After all, Gibbs worked on the VULTURES series (or the first installment, anyway) with Kanye West, who went on to openly embrace this practice. Nevertheless, Freddie's view still stands.

"I don't even believe if you even really make it anymore," he explained. "'Cause I done been in studios with motherf***ers and motherf***ers is ChatGPT-ing this s**t. And I'm like, ‘What in the f**k?' Like damn, how long am I going to be able to do this s**t? 'Cause I'm really actually making fresh s**t. How long am I going to be able to do it when there's motherf***ers in the studio typing into a computer to get their lyrics. [...] People lazy, man, you know what I'm saying? We in a lazy day and age, man. Art is dying, you know what I'm saying, when you got to ask a computer and s**t to write your lyrics. S**t is wack."

Freddie Gibbs Beef

Elsewhere, other rappers are also causing debates with their thoughts on AI. For example, BabyChiefDoit recently sparked debate by seemingly admitting to using ChatGPT for his lyrics. But it seems like this isn't actually the case. "If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute **k would I give yall the sauce," he wrote after the backlash emerged.

As for Freddie Gibbs' other recent moves, there are rumors that he and Benny The Butcher squashed their beef. Neither artist has confirmed this publicly at press time, though, so take that with a grain of salt.