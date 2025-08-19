BabyChiefDoIt Angrily Responds To Intense Backlash He's Received For His ChatGPT Comments

BabyChiefDoIt sparked disappointment from fans after an interview went viral of him saying he's used ChatGPT to help write his songs.

BabyChiefDoIt is one of the most exciting rising talents in the Chicago rap scene. He's seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the course of this year, leading him to earn a spot on the XXL Freshman list. Unfortunately, he upset some people and maybe lost some fans in the process for good recently.

In an interview with Power 105.1, the drill artist made the revelation that he uses ChatGPT to help finish writing his songs. "I've been using that sh*t to write my lyrics, real sh*t," he said. "That sh*t works."

He went onto say that he didn't "use it exactly how it was written." However, "it was some, you know, some sh*t that I could pull out of." As you could imagine the backlash was severe. The recent integration of AI and music hasn't been received well.

Fans laid out why its detrimental to the industry when the clip went viral. "Using AI like this will lead to the downfall of the entire music industry. Where is the creativity?" "Man I’d rather write bars off the dome than do sh*t like this. Where’s the soul & personality to the lyrics? Where’s the authenticity?"

Someone, potentially a member on the rapper's team, spoke to BabyChief directly, warning him on how he talks in his interviews.

BabyChiefDoIt AI

"We gotta make sure we always position things from the drivers seat. We don't wanna make it seem like you're not a real writer and lyricist cause you are. People think you got ghost writers now." The person concluded, "We never wanna discredit ourselves."

However, BabyChiefDoit says everyone is taking his comments out of context. The "Went West" hitmaker claims he wouldn't openly share what's making his songs tick. Gassing himself up in the process, he said on his Instagram Story caught by Complex, "If ChatGPT was the solution 2 all my problems Y in the absolute f#ck would I give yall the sauce."

He then trolled his naysayers, asking ChatGPT to call him the "dopest writer" and that he doesn't need artificial help to write his own lyrics.

This unfortunate situation is sadly putting a damper on his recent appearance on Chance the Rapper's new album STAR LINE. He appears on one of the early hits, "Drapetomania."

