It seems that all of the 2025 XXL Freshman Class inductees are dropping new tracks. BabyChiefDoIt joined ian and Loe Shimmy in doing so with "WENT WEST," which also happens to be the first he's helped produce. As such, the Chicago, Illinois teenager is comparing himself to Kanye West who just also happens to be from the same area.
"They gon' be surprised when they see I made this beat / BabyChief went Kanye West," he raps on the blistering chorus. The track is an absolute banger with its blaring symphony of horns, earth-shattering bass, and aggressive trap percussion. Speaking of the beat, the drop following the piano melody builds is well worth the wait.
BabyChiefDoIt doesn't disappoint either went it kicks in as he delivers a passionate performance on the verses. There, he delivers the harsh realities of life, growing up in the Chi, and his rise to fame. Given just how young he is, his breath control is outstanding, and he certainly doesn't sound like most young MCs.
This track continues a very prolific year for him as he's been dropping quite consistently. He's got features, singles, and a sophomore project all out for fans new and old to enjoy. ZOO LIFE was left off in April and it sported 13 tracks and features from DThang, Luh Tyler, Babyfxce E and more.
There are rumblings of another tape coming later this year per Genius. But we don't want to get anyone's hopes up just yet.
Overall, BabyChiefDoIt has a lot of potential and time to grow as an artist. So, to see him succeeding this much already is a great sign moving forward. Check out the XXL Freshman's new cut "WENT WEST" below.