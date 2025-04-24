BabyChiefDoit Welcomes Us To The "ZOO LIFE" On New Album

At just 16 years old, BabyChiefDoit dropped his new album "ZOO LIFE" to mark his grand blow-up as a Chicago rap star.

It’s been a long journey for BabyChiefDoit, coming from the world of content creation into a highly visible, publicized, and competitive hip-hop scene. But ZOO LIFE proves he can hold his own for not just any song out of context, but also for a satisfying and thoroughly engaging full-length that many contemporaries would rather eschew.

That's part of the unexpectedly dynamic quality of ZOO LIFE: its versatility and narrative authenticity. For the most part, BabyChief is speeding through his verses with a lot of vivid imagery and aspirational storytelling. Thanks to vibrant sample selection and consistently passionate vocal deliveries, these trap cuts take on stronger life than their on-paper approach might indicate.

As you might imagine from the above description, this gritty BabyChiefDoit trap album takes heavy inspiration from the Chicago drill scene, putting a smile on even the most skeptical Chief Keef die-hard's face. However, it also takes plenty of cues from other underground or hardened hip-hop corners, such as rambunctious Southern bangers or speedy Detroit-esque flows.

There are so many rappers blowing up these days that it can feel impossible to keep track of, but that's not a problem for BabyChiefDoit. At just 16 years old, he feels confident in his charisma and skill as a rapper.

