BabyChiefDoit Welcomes Us To The "ZOO LIFE" On New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
At just 16 years old, BabyChiefDoit dropped his new album "ZOO LIFE" to mark his grand blow-up as a Chicago rap star.

There are so many rappers blowing up these days that it can feel impossible to keep track of, but that's not a problem for BabyChiefDoit. At just 16 years old, he feels confident in his charisma and skill as a rapper.

To prove that, the Chicago MC just dropped his new album ZOO LIFE, which follows last year's ANIMALS ONLY. The new record is an all-killer, no-filler 13-track offering with features from Babyfxce E, Warhol.SS, Luhh Dyl, Luh Tyler, Maribucs, and DThang.

As you might imagine from the above description, this gritty BabyChiefDoit trap album takes heavy inspiration from the Chicago drill scene, putting a smile on even the most skeptical Chief Keef die-hard's face. However, it also takes plenty of cues from other underground or hardened hip-hop corners, such as rambunctious Southern bangers or speedy Detroit-esque flows.

That's part of the unexpectedly dynamic quality of ZOO LIFE: its versatility and narrative authenticity. For the most part, BabyChief is speeding through his verses with a lot of vivid imagery and aspirational storytelling. Thanks to vibrant sample selection and consistently passionate vocal deliveries, these trap cuts take on stronger life than their on-paper approach might indicate.

It’s been a long journey for BabyChiefDoit, coming from the world of content creation into a highly visible, publicized, and competitive hip-hop scene. But ZOO LIFE proves he can hold his own for not just any song out of context, but also for a satisfying and thoroughly engaging full-length that many contemporaries would rather eschew.

BabyChiefDoit's ZOO LIFE

Tracklist
1. A Bad Mamajama
2. Rich Guys (Feat. Babyfxce E)
3. Picture Me Rollin (Feat. Washol.SS & Luhh Dyl)
4. Happy Feet
5. Dead Man Walking
6. Why Would I? (Feat. Luh Tyler)
7. Jesus
8. Am I Wrong?
9. yeyeezytunechiweezy
10. Baq2Raq (Feat. Maribucs & DThang)
11. Need That
12. Ways To Get Paid
13. Am I Understood?

