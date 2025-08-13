BabyChiefDoit Declares Himself "Mr. President" On Brash New Single

BabyChiefDoit has been making a bit of a name for himself online and "Mr. President" is his latest outing.

She know I stay with a hundred hoes, she just wanna be my main thing Hop-scotchin' hoes with DThang, I don't even wanna f**k, let's switch It ain't no tattletale, my son will disowned, he snitched They don't excite me no more, make all 'em hoes f**k each other I hit a thousand h**s my age, now I'm tryna hit they mothers

This track continues a big year for him. His 2025 has included a spot on the XXL Freshmen list and his second full-length project after releasing his debut in 2024. It is always interesting to see a rapper debut as young as someone like BabyChiefDoit has. His trajectory going forward will be one to watch. Check out "Mr. President" below.

BabyChiefDoIt doesn't disappoint on the verse, as he delivers an uptempo verse. On the track, he talks about the party life and his come-up, and also makes some declarative flexes. He also tells his fans to not drink or do drugs. Even on a song that includes lines like "your best friend was chasin' that s**t, you surprised he dead? That's a bummer / she had on ho clothes in winter, her t**t a** couldn't wait 'til summer."

