BabyChiefDoit Declares Himself "Mr. President" On Brash New Single

BabyChiefDoit has been making a bit of a name for himself online and "Mr. President" is his latest outing.

BabyChiefDoit, the 17-year-old rapper from Chicago, has been a bit of a throwback to a previous era of the city's storied hip-hop history. Specifically in its drill scene, as the young personality feels like a spiritual successor to Chief Keef and the iconic era from the 2010s.

On his newest single, titled "Mr. President," BabyChiefDoit continues on that path. It's a high-energy banger that feels very reminiscent of stylistic decisions we've heard in the past. And it works here, with a Young Chop-like beat and a frenetic flow making up the two-minute runtime.

BabyChiefDoIt doesn't disappoint on the verse, as he delivers an uptempo verse. On the track, he talks about the party life and his come-up, and also makes some declarative flexes. He also tells his fans to not drink or do drugs. Even on a song that includes lines like "your best friend was chasin' that s**t, you surprised he dead? That's a bummer / she had on ho clothes in winter, her t**t a** couldn't wait 'til summer."

This track continues a big year for him. His 2025 has included a spot on the XXL Freshmen list and his second full-length project after releasing his debut in 2024. It is always interesting to see a rapper debut as young as someone like BabyChiefDoit has. His trajectory going forward will be one to watch. Check out "Mr. President" below.

BabyChiefDoit - "Mr. President"

Quotable Lyrics:

She know I stay with a hundred hoes, she just wanna be my main thing
Hop-scotchin' hoes with DThang, I don't even wanna f**k, let's switch
It ain't no tattletale, my son will disowned, he snitched
They don't excite me no more, make all 'em hoes f**k each other
I hit a thousand h**s my age, now I'm tryna hit they mothers

