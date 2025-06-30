News
babychiefdoit
BabyChiefDoIt Likens Himself To Kanye West On The Braggadocious "WENT WEST"
BabyChiefDoIt, the fiery 17-year-old hailing from Chicago, is living up to his "XXL" Freshman Class induction on "WENT WEST."
By
Zachary Horvath
10 mins ago