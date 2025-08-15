BabyChiefDoIt Sparks Outrage By Admitting ChatGPT Writes His Raps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: BabyChiefDoit visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Social media users have a lot to say about BabyChiefDoIt's latest admission about using AI to make his music.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, the public continues to find news ways to use the technology. Chicago rapper BabyChiefDoIt, for example, recently revealed that he uses it to write his lyrics. During an appearance on Power 105.1 earlier this month, the topic of ChatGPT came up. This prompted him to make the revelation, as captured by Genius on Instagram.

The admission has since earned all kinds of reactions in the comments section, and for the most part, fans can't get behind it.

"Using AI like this will lead to the downfall of the entire music industry. Where is the creativity?" one Instagram user writes. "I think there will be a new generation of artist and fans who will have ai normalized and not think anything of this. Personally, I can’t really cosign doing it," someone else says. "Man I’d rather write bars off the dome than do sh*t like this. Where’s the soul & personality to the lyrics? Where’s the authenticity?" another commenter wonders.

This is far from the first time an artist has received backlash for using artificial intelligence, however. This June, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist teamed up to drop their song "Next To You." It's expected to appear on their upcoming collaborative album, Abi & Alan, which is slated for release later this month.

The cover art for the single, an apparent nod to Sonic Youth’s 1990 Goo album cover, appeared to be AI-generated. This led to a great deal of backlash, and fans were disappointed to see some of their favorite artists take this route.

Drake also used artificial intelligence to replicate Snoop Dogg and 2Pac's voices on "Taylor Made Freestyle" amid his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar. 2Pac's estate threatened to sue him for this, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the late performer's publicity and confirming he'd not gotten permission. He's since removed the song from all platforms.

