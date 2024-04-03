Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder & More Call For Protection From AI

More than 200 major artists recently came together to sign an open letter requesting safeguards be put in place to protect artists from artificial intelligence. The letter notes the increasing use of technology to imitate performers' voices and appearances. It also argues that it could have a detrimental impact on the music industry. Previously, artists like Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and many more have had their voices or likenesses imitated.

“This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem,” the letter reads. It was penned by The Artist Rights Alliance, a non-profit run by several music industry veterans. Johnny Cash's daughter Rosanne, for example, is a board member.

Artists Don't Want To Be Replaced By AI

This isn't the first time artists have come together to demand protection from A.I., however. Earlier this year, over 300 creatives joined forces to sign a letter in support of the bipartisan No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications Act. 21 S*vage, Chuck D, Common, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Questlove, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more signed the letter. "The No AI FRAUD Act would defend your fundamental human right to your voice & likeness, protecting everyone from nonconsensual deepfakes," it says, also urging readers to, "Protect your individuality. Support HR 6943."

"It’s time for bad actors using AI to face the music,” Representative María Elvira Salazar said when announcing the act. “This bill plugs a hole in the law and gives artists and U.S. citizens the power to protect their rights, their creative work, and their fundamental individuality online." What do you think of various artists coming together to sign an open letter requesting protection from artificial intelligence? Do you stand with them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

