Bobbi Althoff Reveals How She Found Out About AI Nude "Leak"

Bobbi Althoff has become a massive star in the podcasting world. Overall, there have been some claims that she is an industry plant of sorts. Many of those claims seem to come from a place of jealousy. After all, in just a short amount of time she has been able to secure interviews with massive celebrities and artists. However, Bobbi has been putting her head down and continues to do her own thing, haters be damned. It is most definitely a good attitude to have, and it has been paying dividends for her.

Unfortunately, a couple of nights ago, Bobbi was the victim of an AI nude campaign. On Twitter, blue-check accounts were farming engagement by saying they had a leaked sex tape of her. The video in question was made with Artificial Intelligence and was a deepfake. For many, it was realistic enough to think that perhaps it really was Althoff. However, she eventually took to her Instagram story and assured people that the person in the video was not actually her. She subsequently followed this up with another video in which she cleared up the misconceptions.

Bobbi Althoff Films A Vlog

Above, Althoff explains exactly how she found out about the AI "leak." Essentially, she went on Twitter and saw that she was trending. She then looked into it and thought it was simply bots looking for engagement. However, she then realized that people thought it was real. So much so that her own team reached out to her and said that they were genuinely worried it might be real. Althoff then sprung into action and assured them everything was okay. Needless to say, it was not a very good scandal to start the day with. Thankfully, the heat seems to have died down substantially.

Let us know what you think of this scandal and Bobbi's response to all of it, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

