U.S. Senators Propose Federal Bill Banning A.I. Vocal Use Without Permission

After all the controversy, a bipartisan bill in Congress currently in discussion draft form might result in the banning of AI-generated vocals. Moreover, Senators Coons, Blackburn, Klobuchar, and Tillis proposed the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act (NO FAKES) on Thursday (October 12). Specifically, this bill would ban the unauthorized use of someone's replicated vocals by artificial intelligence for another's personal gain. In addition, the replicator would be liable to damages that the original person suffers as a result of this practice. However, there are still some exceptions in the bill that protect First Amendment rights of free speech, such as AI vocals for parody, commentary, or criticism purposes.

"Generative AI has opened doors to exciting new artistic possibilities, but it also presents unique challenges that make it easier than ever to use someone’s voice, image, or likeness without their consent,” Senator Coons stated. “Creators around the nation are calling on Congress to lay out clear policies regulating the use and impact of generative AI, and Congress must strike the right balance to defend individual rights, abide by the First Amendment, and foster AI innovation and creativity. I am thankful for the bipartisan partnership of Senators Blackburn, Klobuchar, and Tillis as we work to protect all individuals from unauthorized replication and ensure that the United States sets clear rules governing the intersection of AI and intellectual property."

Read More: Beanie Sigel Says He’s Going To Use A.I. To Make His Next Album

Senator Amy Klobuchar In Minnesota

FRIDLEY, MN - APRIL 03: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023 in Fridley, Minnesota. The visit is a continuation of the administration's Investing in America tour. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"Songwriters, actors, and our incredibly talented creative community deserve the right to own their name, image, and likeness (NIL)," Senator Blackburn expressed. "This legislation is a good first step in protecting our creative community, preventing AI models from stealing someone’s NIL. [It ensures] that those rights are given primary consideration under the law. I look forward to joining Senator Coons and my colleagues in the Senate and House to develop strong bipartisan legislation we can pass into law." "More and more, we’re seeing AI used to replicate someone’s likeness and voice in ads, images, and videos without consent or compensation. Our laws need to keep up with this quickly evolving technology,” Senator Klobuchar added. “We must put in place rules of the road to protect people from having their voice and likeness replicated through AI without their permission."

"While AI presents extraordinary opportunities for technological advancement, it also poses some new problems, including the voice and likeness of artists being replicated to create unauthorized works,” Senator Tillis remarked. “We must protect against such misuse. I’m proud to co-introduce this draft legislation to create safeguards from AI and protect the authentic work of these artists." Meanwhile, for more news and updates on artificial intelligence in music, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Fake Kanye West Fools Miami Clubgoers With A.I. Drake Collab

[via]