Senators
- PoliticsU.S. Senators Propose Federal Bill Banning A.I. Vocal Use Without PermissionThe NO FAKES Act aims to protect artists, hold replicators liable to damages, but still has exceptions under the First Amendment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRyan Reynolds Drops Out Of Senators Bidding WarLooks like Reynolds won't be adding a hockey team to his growing list of ventures.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Weeknd Becomes Latest Investor In Senators Bidding WarThe Weeknd is reportedly looking to buy a hockey teamBy Ben Mock