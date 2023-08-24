Fake Kanye West Fools Miami Clubgoers With A.I. Drake Collab

A Kanye West imposter recently managed to trick a club full of people in Miami, claiming that he was the real Ye. The unnamed doppelganger was dressed like Ye, and even took the opportunity to tease an alleged collab. According to reports, the imposter was able to get a DJ to play a Kanye West and Drake song, which was generated using artificial intelligence. “We got Ye in this mothaf*cka tonight LIV,” the DJ claimed. “I’m about to play some sh*t I’m not even supposed to have. You wanna hear some some brand new Kanye and Drake sh*t make some noise. F*ck it, let’s do it!”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Ye has dealt with an imposter. At the end of July, a man pretending to be Kanye also used the rapper’s likeness to get himself into various high-profile events. It’s unclear whether or not this was the same doppelganger who fooled Miami clubgoers recently. Based on Tweets from DJ R-Tistic, the first imposter arrived at one of his events, gaining entry by simply claiming to be the real Ye. Apparently, he was also walking around with an entourage, and “even came up n asked [DJ R-Tistic] to play ‘his’ music.”

Kanye Imposter Strikes Again

Some clips circulated on Twitter of the original fake Ye getting swarmed by paparazzi in the streets of LA. One of the paps even dubbed him “Kanye from Wish.” Though life for Kanye’s body double appears to be pretty sweet as of late, it doesn’t look like the real Ye is having the same luck. The artist is currently facing various lawsuits over his former school, Donda Academy. He’s accused of mismanagement, negligence, and providing an unsafe working and learning environment for both students and teachers.

The real Ye has been roaming around Italy with his “wife” Bianca Censori recently too, and the couple’s been turning heads with their off-the-wall looks. So much so, in fact, that the Italian people want Censori arrested for public indecency. With that being said, some speculation online also suggests that he may have a new album on the way. Allegedly, Ye makes some “controversial but not antisemitic mentions of Jewish people on the album.”

