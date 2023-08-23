Kanye West Settles Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent To Miami Studio

Kanye West has reached a settlement with Surface Media. The company sued him for a failure to pay $150,000 in rent for a Miami art studio. According to Radar Online, court documents show Surface Media has dropped its lawsuit.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant hereby stipulate that the Plaintiff’s claims in the above-styled action be dismissed with prejudice with the parties to bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees,” Surface Media said in a filing. “The Court shall retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement, which is not currently filed as a record with the Court.”

Surface Media sued West after undergoing a dramatic transformation in line with the rapper’s instructions. Despite the move, he stopped paying them rent. Surface Media then spent months trying to track West down in order to serve him the complaint. “My client pulled off what was essentially an overnight transformation of its art studio into a recording studio for Ye and accompanying artists,” Surface Media’s lawyer Jonathan Smulevich said in the lawsuit. “In doing so, no request was too big or too small. Ye asked, and they delivered. And my client incurred significant costs and expenses to deliver. My client is simply asking for the payment they were promised by Ye for their hard work in customizing and renting this unique space to Ye.”

Despite putting his dispute with Surface Media to bed, West still faces numerous lawsuits. Several former Donda Academy employees have sued him for wrongful termination. They cited numerous bizarre practices at the school and claimed West fired them when they voiced concern. West replied to the lawsuit by labeling the claims “meritless.” “Plaintiffs have haphazardly tossed a meritless and barebones guilt-by-association theory into their complaint to garner press attention and the resulting settlement pressure that comes with it,” he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ye’s other cases on HotNewHipHop.

