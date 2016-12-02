imposter
- MusicChris Brown Claims He Still Experiences Imposter SyndromeBrown spoke on how even he still sometimes feels inadequate.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureFake Kanye West Fools Miami Clubgoers With A.I. Drake CollabAnother Kanye West imposter has been roaming around recently.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearKanye West Imposter Roams The Streets Of LA"Is that Kanye from Wish?" one spectator wondered.By Caroline Fisher
- GramFake Drake Performs Drizzy's Songs At NightclubThe rapper's lookalike has been making moves as more footage of him taking over the club scene goes viral.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSisqo Advises Drake Not To Sue His Imposter: "Imitation Is A Form Of Flattery"Fake Drake has been popping up all over Miami and people have been sharing videos of the imposter making the nightclub rounds.By Erika Marie
- SportsConor McGregor Imposter Arrested On Drug Charges In England: ReportMark Nye was reportedly dealing drugs under "McGregor Enterprise."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWhy MF Doom Is Allowed To Use Imposters On StageHot on the heels of accusations that Kendrick used a stand-in during a live performance, we analyse why MF Doom continues to get away with sending body doubles to his shows. By Robert Blair
- MusicFlying Lotus Tricks Crowd With MF Doom Imposter At Adult Swim FestivalIt was just Hannibal all along! By Noah C
- RandomKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Used Stunt Double At Day N Vegas FestivalDid Kendrick Lamar pull an A$AP Rocky?By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B Catches Imposter Instigating Beef With Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee StallionA phony Cardi B account tries to implicate itself in the Nicki Minaj GOAT-talk.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Hangs With Another Kylie Jenner Imposter 2 Years After Break-UpTyga definitely has a type.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPublic Enemy Once Used An Imposter To Fill In For Chuck D At A ShowChuck D managed to have an entourage member take his place during his absence.
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJason Statham Imposter Scams Unsuspecting Fan Out Of Thousands Of DollarsThe ordeal happened via a Jason Statham fan page. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBetter Call Saul Actor Exposes Himself: Cut Off His Own Arm, Faked Being A VeteranApparently it got him some work, though. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyJustin Beiber Imposter Sentenced To Prison For Child Porn ChargesThe conman lured his victim by posing as the singer.By Zaynab
- MusicTory Lanez & Drake Clown Tory Lanez ImposterDrake chimes in on Tory Lanez' impersonator. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTyler Perry Says He's Drake, Confuses Female Selfie-TakersTyler Perry be impersonating rappers.By Matt F
- EntertainmentSisqó Promises Legal Action Against Imposter At New York Fashion WeekSisqó decided to take his imposter in court upon hearing of him trying to cash in on a Bat Mitzvah performance. By Angus Walker
- LifeFans Think Jeremih Got A Body Double To Perform For Him After Tensions With PNDDid Jeremih enlist an imposter to perform in his place last night in Houston? Attendees seem to think so. The news comes along with reports of tensions between Jeremih and PartyNextDoor. By Angus Walker