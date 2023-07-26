Kanye West Imposter Roams The Streets Of LA

A Kanye West look-alike has reportedly been cruising around Hollywood, convincing various onlookers that he’s the real deal. DJ R-Tistic shared the news first. “Yooooo there’s been a fake Kanye running around Hollywood,” he captioned a photo of the imposter. “He came to an event I did yesterday and brought an entourage who told the door man he was Kanye. He even came up n asked me to play ‘his’ music.”

It’s unclear who the man impersonating Ye is, but he’s managed to take advantage of his resemblance to the artist. In a clip posted on Twitter, paparazzi swarm the fake Kanye, taking several shots of the unknown man. “Is that Kanye from Wish?” one spectator wonders.

Kanye West’s Look-alike

Yooooo there’s been a fake Kanye running around Hollywood! He came to an event I did yesterday and brought an entourage who told the door man he was Kanye. He even came up n asked me to play “his” music. pic.twitter.com/E63ZVj5yNb — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) July 26, 2023

As of late, the real Kanye has been making headlines for allegedly being upset over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s love life. Earlier this month, Kim attended Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party in The Hamptons. It was later reported that she was spotted flirting with former NFL star Tom Brady. A source then claimed that the two are nothing more than pals, telling Page Six, “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other.” Another source told Entertainment Tonight, “There isn’t anything romantic going on between them. Both of their priorities are their families.” Regardless, Ye “has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom,” according to insiders.

Ye has also continued to battle it out in court with Adidas, most recently getting sued by the company for his alleged misuse of funds. Adidas is accusing Kanye of putting up to $75 million into a few of his own bank accounts, which they claim was not part of their agreement. The company had requested that Ye’s accounts be frozen amid litigation, however, the request was denied. The artist’s defense has fired back, claiming that Adidas jacked some of his designs in order to produce less expensive shoes.

