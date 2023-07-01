Elon Musk is an…interesting guy. The owner of Twitter often goes viral for his weird, cringe, or simply bizarre tweets. Of course, the main headline in recent weeks has been his proposed MMA match with Mark Zuckerberg. The fight looked to be in jeopardy after Musk briefly stepped away at his mother’s request. Furthermore, in recent weeks, Musk was seen working out with Georges St. Pierre. St. Pierre, who had invited Musk to train with him, was a two-division champion in the UFC. It appears that Musk is starting to take a potential fight with Zuckerberg, who trains in a variety of combat sports. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been training with UFC stars like Israel Adesanya.

Musk also took things a step further, announcing that he wanted to have a literal dick-measuring contest with the Meta founder. That declaration led to people remembering that last year, Musk reportedly offered to buy a flight attendant a horse to keep her quiet after allegedly showing her his penis. Well, Musk is back at it again with yet another weird tweet that people are hugely over-analyzing.

Elon Posts Ye Cover

Late on July 15, Elon posted the cover of Ye’s eponymous album, Ye. He included no other tweet or information as to why he posted this. The tweet, at the time of writing, has gotten nearly 700,000 likes. Of course, Ye is not currently on Twitter. While he returned to the platform after Musk’s takeover last year, his account was once against suspended in December 2022 after Ye’s very public anti-Semitic rants. It’s completely unclear why Elon chose to post this image. He has made no other reference to Ye and all of his subsequent posts have been about a SpaceX launch.

Ye spent one week at #1 in 2018. It was one of two albums Ye was part of that year, also releasing Kids See Ghosts as part of the Kids See Ghosts supergroup with Kid Cudi. The artwork for Ye was revealed by Kardashian to have been taken by West on his iPhone on their way to the listening party on May 31, 2018. It features a view of the Teton Range from Jackson Hole. Furthermore, the scribbled text of “I hate being bi-polar its awesome” was Ye’s first public acknowledgment that he suffered from bipolar depression.

[via]