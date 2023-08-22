Italian Citizens Want Kanye West’s Wife Arrested For Indecency

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been spending plenty of time in Italy recently. While that’s been great for paparazzi snapping pics, some local residents have taken issue with it. According to TMZ, some Italians online have been taking issue with Censori’s scant outfits. Earlier this month she was photographed braless in a white bodysuit that made it pretty easy to see everything underneath. Consequently, many of them have taken to Twitter to express their issues they have with her public nudity and call for something to be done about it.

“How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It’s called indecency … Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this,” reads one of the tweets they discovered. Some went even further than calling for her arrest asking for them both to be deported from the country. “I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this pair polluting it,” reads one post. “Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out,” says another.

Locals Want Kanye West Thrown Out Of Italy

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If Kanye faced potential legal issues in Italy, it wouldn’t be the only thing on his plate right now. Concurrently, his legal team moved to have lawsuits related to his Donda Academy dismissed, but the plaintiffs are doubling down. One particular case dealing with safety violations, unjust firing, and potentially even financial fraud appears to be going full speed ahead.

Additionally, after recent plans were made public to move the Donda Academy to L.A. there was vocal resistance. Subsequently, opponents to the move created a petition to try and stop it which received over 12,000 signatures. What do you think of the calls for Kanye West and Bianca Censori to be arrested or deported? Let us know in the comment section below.

