Chance the Rapper isn't known to drop aggressive trap-focused bangers, but he complements the youthful BabyChiefDoIt well.

After some bouts both musically and personally, Chance the Rapper is back with a new vision and energy. This past Friday (August 15), the independent luminary dropped his second official album STAR LINE. Overall, fans have been absolutely loving it and going far as to label it is a successful comeback.

We can certainly why the hype is so high, especially after the mediocre debut that was The Big Day. But this is genuinely a solid album from the Chicago native, and it's packed with highlights. One song we've been having fun with is "Drapetomania."

Perhaps Chance's most energetic performance on the record is accompanied by a feature from 2025 XX: Freshman inductee BabyChiefDoIt. The teenager has generated a lot of buzz as one of the most ferocious spitters coming out of Chi-town.

So, him getting this look is a major W. He takes full advantage of the opportunity rapping like the rent is due on his verse. "Free all the opps and free all the guys, it's f*ck all the pigs and kill all the rats / N****, my gat go rat-tat-tat, n**** fat, n**** fall flat on his back / We'll turn a nigga to a baseball cap."

Chance is equally amped on the DexLvL-produced banger, with a clever and fiery message for the current government regime. You can spin "Drapetomania" with the YouTube link below.

Chance the Rapper & BabyChiefDoIt "Drapetomania"

Quotable Lyrics:

My favorite rapper named 2Pac
Love 2Pac 'cause he shot two cops
I got a 9 millimeter called Thug Life
I got a new chain, it say: "F*CK ICE"
My diamonds do go crazy, my girl say, "You so crazy"
The bullsh*t rules don't phase me

