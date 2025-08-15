Chance The Rapper returns after six years with the highly anticipated, star-studded album, titled Star Line. For his comeback, Chano calls on a-list acts such as Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, and Young Thug, while ackowledging his Chicago roots with collaborations from Do or Die, Vic Mensa, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Chance is known for his melodic vocals and unique rhyme style that originally made him one of the biggest stars in the world six years ago. A lot has changed for Chance since his last album. He assures that the new album will address plenty of questions and his perspective on his past.

Chano's return introduced a new marketing strategy that acknowledged vintage compact disc. He allowed fans to preview the new album early with a CD purchase that delivered a listen with the tap of the CD case.

Star Line not only marks a new era for the superstar, it also proves that he is here to stay.

Star Line - Chance The Rapper

Official Tracklist

1. Star Side Intro

2. Ride (feat. Do or Die)

3. No More Old Men (feat. Jamila Woods)

4. The Negro Problem (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

5. Drapetomania (feat. Babychiefdoit)

6. Back To The Go (feat. Vic Mensa)

7. The Highs & The Lows (feat. Joey BadA$$)

8. Space & Time

9. Link Me In The Future

10. Gun In Yo Purse (feat. Young Thug & TiaCorine)

11. Tree (feat. Lil Wayne & Smino)

12. Burn Ya Block

13. Letters (feat. Rachel Robinson)

14. Speed Of Light (feat. Lion Babe)

15. Pretty

16. Just A Drop (feat. Jay Electronica)