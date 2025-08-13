Chance The Rapper has been teasing his first studio album in five years, Star Line, for quite some time. Now, it's finally right around the corner, as it's scheduled to drop on August 15. Ahead of the big release, the Chicago performer has decided to give fans a chance to pre-order the project on EVEN. This will earn them early access to eight unreleased tracks from the album.

The news comes just a couple of days after Chance announced his upcoming "And We Back Tour," which is expected to kick off next month. He'll hit cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping it up in October.

"We start off in Houston and yeah, I'm just going out to see some of my biggest fans," he told PEOPLE of the tour earlier this week. "I haven't got to see them in a little while, so I'm excited. Get them tickets they drop on Friday as well."

Chance The Rapper Star Line

Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Chance The Rapper in attendance in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what fans can expect from the new album, the official press release says it “reflects Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually, and physically, over the past six years."

"Star Line blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience, and legacy," the press release continues. “While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, 'Star Line' remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined Chance’s art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.”