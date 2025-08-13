Chance The Rapper Offers Fans Early Access To Unreleased “Star Line” Tracks With Preorder 

BY Caroline Fisher 486 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chance The Rapper Early Access "Star Line" Hip Hop News
June 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Chance The Rapper performs at American Airlines Arena. Ron Elkman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chance The Rapper's first studio album in over five years, "Star Line," is slated for release later this week.

Chance The Rapper has been teasing his first studio album in five years, Star Line, for quite some time. Now, it's finally right around the corner, as it's scheduled to drop on August 15. Ahead of the big release, the Chicago performer has decided to give fans a chance to pre-order the project on EVEN. This will earn them early access to eight unreleased tracks from the album.

The news comes just a couple of days after Chance announced his upcoming "And We Back Tour," which is expected to kick off next month. He'll hit cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping it up in October.

"We start off in Houston and yeah, I'm just going out to see some of my biggest fans," he told PEOPLE of the tour earlier this week. "I haven't got to see them in a little while, so I'm excited. Get them tickets they drop on Friday as well."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Kirsten Corley Divorce

Chance The Rapper Star Line
NBA: All Star Game-Team Lebron at Team Giannis
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Chance The Rapper in attendance in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what fans can expect from the new album, the official press release says it “reflects Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually, and physically, over the past six years."

"Star Line blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience, and legacy," the press release continues. “While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, 'Star Line' remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined Chance’s art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.”

Chance teamed up with Lil Wayne and Smino in July to drop the lead single from Star Line, "Tree." He toling Rolling Stone shortly after the release that the song is "about the inequities of the cannabis industry." According to him, it's "a metaphor, overall, for the inequities in agriculture."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Announces 15-City Tour Accompanying Comeback Album "Star Line"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.3K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Chance The Rapper Announces 15-City Tour Accompanying Comeback Album "Star Line" 639
Comments 1