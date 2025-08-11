It's been a long climb back for Chicago's own rapper, singer, and songwriter, Chance The Rapper. He's gone through a divorce, dealt with a lawsuit regarding his ex-manager, and has remained outspoken even if he's been met with backlash. Now, in just a few days, he will be releasing his second official album, Star Line.
The project is headed by the lead single "Tree" featuring Smino and Lil Wayne. However, there could be plenty of other inclusions as well. Songs like "3333." "Bad Boys 2," "Stars Out," and "Together," are a few. We have yet to hear about the tracklist, but we will have that soon enough.
Speaking of things Chance fans are receiving; the independent icon is going to heading on a supporting North American tour. The 32-year-old just made the announcement for the trek on his social media. The And We Back Tour gets underway on September 26 in Houston and concludes on October 20 in L.A.
In total, there are 15 stops and 15 cities. Per a press release, it seems that Chance The Rapper went with venues that have terrific skylines. Huntington Bank Pavilion in his hometown and New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 are said to have some breathtaking views.
When Is Chance The Rapper Dropping Star Line?
For his "closest fans" there's going to be a pre-sale, which starts tomorrow. More information on that is available on Chance's website, chancestuff.com via Uproxx. Additionally, there's going to be a general on-sale. That begins on Friday, August 15, the same day that Star Line hits streaming platforms.
If you want to check out the cities and dates for the And We Back Tour, you can find the above and below.
09/26 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/27 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/08 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/17 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium