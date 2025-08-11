Chance The Rapper Announces 15-City Tour Accompanying Comeback Album "Star Line"

BY Zachary Horvath 329 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett © Nadia Zomorodian / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a long journey from Chance The Rapper's the last album to "Star Line," so he's feeding fans properly with a tour as well.

It's been a long climb back for Chicago's own rapper, singer, and songwriter, Chance The Rapper. He's gone through a divorce, dealt with a lawsuit regarding his ex-manager, and has remained outspoken even if he's been met with backlash. Now, in just a few days, he will be releasing his second official album, Star Line.

The project is headed by the lead single "Tree" featuring Smino and Lil Wayne. However, there could be plenty of other inclusions as well. Songs like "3333." "Bad Boys 2," "Stars Out," and "Together," are a few. We have yet to hear about the tracklist, but we will have that soon enough.

Speaking of things Chance fans are receiving; the independent icon is going to heading on a supporting North American tour. The 32-year-old just made the announcement for the trek on his social media. The And We Back Tour gets underway on September 26 in Houston and concludes on October 20 in L.A.

In total, there are 15 stops and 15 cities. Per a press release, it seems that Chance The Rapper went with venues that have terrific skylines. Huntington Bank Pavilion in his hometown and New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 are said to have some breathtaking views.

Read More: Soft White Summer: Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

When Is Chance The Rapper Dropping Star Line?

For his "closest fans" there's going to be a pre-sale, which starts tomorrow. More information on that is available on Chance's website, chancestuff.com via Uproxx. Additionally, there's going to be a general on-sale. That begins on Friday, August 15, the same day that Star Line hits streaming platforms.

If you want to check out the cities and dates for the And We Back Tour, you can find the above and below.

09/26 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/27 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/08 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/17 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Read More: NBA Youngboy Albums, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of First-Week Sales

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 - Backstage and Audience Music Bad Bunny Announces Massive 2024 Tour 1292
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Music Drake & Migos Announce "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour 52.3K
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Music Drake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" Tour 24.2K
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Music Don Toliver Announces "Life Of A Don" Tour 2.3K
Comments 0