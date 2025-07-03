Chance The Rapper has been teasing Star Line Gallery for years at this point. Overall, we have yet to get a new Chance album in six years. Of course, his last album was The Big Day, which many consider to be an abject failure. Fans are ready for the comeback, but with no album release date in site, some are starting to get a bit skeptical.

Thankfully, Chance has continued to give us singles in between. In fact, he just dropped off a new song called "Tree" which features the likes of Lil Wayne and Smino. With this song being given the "Star Line Production" credit, it would appear as though this is a future album cut. Or, at least, that is what fans are hoping.

As for the song itself, this is definitely in line with what we have heard from Chance in the past. This has an upbeat, summer vibe to it. There is no negativity to be found here, and Chance sounds like he is feeling confidence these days.

We can only hope that he continues to drop new songs and give us an album sooner rather than later.

Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & Smino

Quotable Lyrics: