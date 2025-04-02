Chance The Rapper Heads To Trial Against Ex-Manager Over Major Contract Dispute

Chance The Rapper’s legal battle with his ex-manager, Pat Corcoran, is finally headed to trial after a judge in Illinois denied the rapper’s motion for summary judgment last week. Their legal dispute has been going on for years at this point, after Corcoran sued him for $3 million over allegedly unpaid commissions in 2020. The action came after Chance fired him following the release of the 2019 album The Big Day.

With the lawsuit, Corcoran is seeking "compensatory damages and exemplary damages for breach of their agreement, related violations of the Illinois Sales Representative Act." Additionally, he wants Chance to cover attorney fees incurred from filing the lawsuit. Chance ended up filing a counterclaim against Corcoran at one point. He claimed he "repeatedly breached his fiduciary responsibilities to Mr. Bennett by trading on Mr. Bennett’s good name for his own benefit.” He also described him as a disgruntled employee.

Chance The Rapper’s team has since addressed the latest ruling in the case with a statement provided to Music Business Worldwide. “We respectfully believe that the Court incorrectly denied summary judgment, as there is no legal or factual basis for Mr. Corcoran or his entity to obtain additional compensation from Mr. Bennett or his entities for a full three years after Mr. Corcoran was fired,” Chance’s legal team said. “Mr. Bennett looks forward to further demonstrating at trial that this claim by his disgruntled former manager is entirely meritless.”