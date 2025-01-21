Chance The Rapper Continues His Comeback With "Quiet Storm" Single

BY Elias Andrews 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chance-the-rapperchance-the-rapper
The rapper airs out frustrations.

Chance the Rapper is still on the comeback trail. It was a long fall to the bottom with The Big Day, but fans have been curious and eager to see if the previously buddying superstar can get his juice back. He has dropped a handful of buzz singles over the last year. They've ranged from good to great, and the same can be said for this new one, "Quiet Storm." The new single follows the same understated and contemplated sound as Chance the Rapper's previous tracks. Only here, there's a political bent.

"Quiet Storm" pulls a bit of a bait and switch. The opening radio voiceover and titles make the song seem as though it will be a romantic song, but it's actually about unrest. Chance the Rapper hits on the state of the world, and the things that have gone wrong. It feels purposeful that the rapper felt the need to drop a song like this on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration. He drops bars about "missiles with signatures from Satan on 'em." He informs those listening that a "Quiet Storm" is incoming. In this regard, Chance the Rapper isn't evoking the R&B style of the same name so much as reworking the phrase "calm before the storm" to suit his own outlook on the world. Hopefully we get an album soon.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Preview New Heartfelt Track

Chance The Rapper Takes A More Somber Approach

Quotable Lyrics:

Throw on a throwback like a jersey from the Supersonics
Play me something, nothing too platonic
Picture John Smith and Pocahontas matching in some new pajamas
She wanted young veteran maverick like Luka Doncic

Read More: Chance The Rapper Finalizes Divorce From Kirsten Corley

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.4K