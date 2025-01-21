Chance The Rapper Continues His Comeback With "Quiet Storm" Single

Chance the Rapper is still on the comeback trail. It was a long fall to the bottom with The Big Day, but fans have been curious and eager to see if the previously buddying superstar can get his juice back. He has dropped a handful of buzz singles over the last year. They've ranged from good to great, and the same can be said for this new one, "Quiet Storm." The new single follows the same understated and contemplated sound as Chance the Rapper's previous tracks. Only here, there's a political bent.

"Quiet Storm" pulls a bit of a bait and switch. The opening radio voiceover and titles make the song seem as though it will be a romantic song, but it's actually about unrest. Chance the Rapper hits on the state of the world, and the things that have gone wrong. It feels purposeful that the rapper felt the need to drop a song like this on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration. He drops bars about "missiles with signatures from Satan on 'em." He informs those listening that a "Quiet Storm" is incoming. In this regard, Chance the Rapper isn't evoking the R&B style of the same name so much as reworking the phrase "calm before the storm" to suit his own outlook on the world. Hopefully we get an album soon.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Chance The Rapper Takes A More Somber Approach

Quotable Lyrics:

Throw on a throwback like a jersey from the Supersonics

Play me something, nothing too platonic

Picture John Smith and Pocahontas matching in some new pajamas

She wanted young veteran maverick like Luka Doncic