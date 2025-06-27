Chance The Rapper has collaborated with both Lil Wayne and Smino in the past, so to hear news of another link-up is not wholly surprising. However, it's still incredibly exciting, as their upcoming song "Tree" will appear on Chance's highly anticipated album, Star Line.

The project drops next month, and this new single and music video will come out on July 3. There's currently a YouTube premiere scheduled for 12PM EST, and fans can't wait to get this killer crossover. It's unclear whether this will be the lead single for the project or if previous writing exercises, loosies, and amazing cuts that the Chicago artist offered in the past will make the final tracklist. Either way, we're in for a lot of quality.

He announced Star Line's arrival next month during his hometown set at Summer Smash this year. Via Twitter, Chance The Rapper thanked fans for their support and hyped them up for what's around the corner.

"I been getting great feedback on my set at summer smash," he tweeted. "Just to lyk THIS IS MY FAVORITE PART OF MUSIC. ME BEING ON STAGE SINGING TO YOU IS MY ULTIMATE GOAL AND WHEN U FINALLY HEAR STAR LINE YOUR FIRST THOUGHT WILL BE 'I NEED TO SEE THIS LIVE.'"

Meanwhile, Smino's had some great drops recently, whether it's a feature on the new Saba and No I.D. project or his brief but buttery smooth Maybe In Nirvana project late last year. He continues to be one of the most idiosyncratic voices in hip-hop today, and we hope "Tree" continues that dynamism.

As for the New Orleans legend, Lil Wayne's in the hot seat thanks to the divisive reception to Tha Carter VI. However, even an album three times as bad in fans' eyes couldn't take away his tendency to murder every guest verse he touches these days. So don't let that discourse allow you to undermine Weezy's legend status or his pen.

We will see what Chance The Rapper holds on this album as a whole, which has been a long time in the making. It seems like we are closer than ever to one of his most important statements yet.