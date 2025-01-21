Lil Wayne Announces Plans To Release "Tha Carter VI" In 2025

BY Elias Andrews 2.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live!
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live! concert at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Is Weezy staging a comeback?

Lil Wayne made headlines for everything but music in 2024. The rapper got into a highly publicized conflict with Kendrick Lamar, after it was revealed Lamar would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne's hometown. The New Orleans legend admitted he was bothered by the decision. Lamar even mentioned him by name on the song "Wacced Out Murals." Lil Wayne is not letting the perceived Super Bowl slight slow him down though. The rapper revealed that he plans to drop a sequel to his most iconic franchise in 2025.

Lil Wayne was asked about the status of Tha Carter VI, and whether fans could expect to hear a new album in the new year. The rapper did not hesitate. He promised that the latest Carter installment will be out in 2025. "Guaranteed," Lil Wayne told the reporter. The reporter could scarcely believe what she was told, and confirmed that we "heard it here" before wrapping up the interview. Lil Wayne has been teasing the release of Tha Carter VI since 2022. The rapper originally planned to make Carter V the last entry in the franchise, but changed his mind after releasing a small video trailer online.

Read More: Lil Wayne's Son Neal Claims Lil Baby's "WHAM" Album Is "Terrible"

Lil Wayne Claimed A 2025 Release Is "Guaranteed"

The album's lead single, "Kant Nobody," was released on February 22, 2023 and featured a verse from the late DMX. "Kant Nobody" did not exactly light up the charts, though, and the buzz for the album died down. Lil Wayne went as far as to release a prequel mixtape to help build the desire back up for another Carter installment. Tha Fix Before Tha VI dropped in September 2023. It included a song "Kat Food," that was originally intended for the album. The mixtape did not do the rollout any favors, though. Tha Fix was panned by fans and critics alike.

Lil Wayne has continued to prove himself an agile rapper on guest verses. He's collaborated with the likes of Jack Harlow, JID and Yung Bleu. His guest verse on Tyler, The Creator's breakout 2024 single "Sticky" was also praised. Hopefully Weezy can continue to ride the momentum of these collabs into 2025, and prove that he still has what it takes to drop a blockbuster album. It's worth noting that the previous installment in the franchise, Tha Carter V, still went two times platinum.

Read More: Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Demands In-Person Deposition Over Assault Allegations

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
lil wayne best selling album Music What Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album? 6.4K
lil wayne Music Lil Wayne's "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Mixtape Review 4.2K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Music Lil Wayne Unveils "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Tracklist 10.6K