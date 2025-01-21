Lil Wayne Announces Plans To Release "Tha Carter VI" In 2025

Lil Wayne made headlines for everything but music in 2024. The rapper got into a highly publicized conflict with Kendrick Lamar, after it was revealed Lamar would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne's hometown. The New Orleans legend admitted he was bothered by the decision. Lamar even mentioned him by name on the song "Wacced Out Murals." Lil Wayne is not letting the perceived Super Bowl slight slow him down though. The rapper revealed that he plans to drop a sequel to his most iconic franchise in 2025.

Lil Wayne was asked about the status of Tha Carter VI, and whether fans could expect to hear a new album in the new year. The rapper did not hesitate. He promised that the latest Carter installment will be out in 2025. "Guaranteed," Lil Wayne told the reporter. The reporter could scarcely believe what she was told, and confirmed that we "heard it here" before wrapping up the interview. Lil Wayne has been teasing the release of Tha Carter VI since 2022. The rapper originally planned to make Carter V the last entry in the franchise, but changed his mind after releasing a small video trailer online.

Lil Wayne Claimed A 2025 Release Is "Guaranteed"

The album's lead single, "Kant Nobody," was released on February 22, 2023 and featured a verse from the late DMX. "Kant Nobody" did not exactly light up the charts, though, and the buzz for the album died down. Lil Wayne went as far as to release a prequel mixtape to help build the desire back up for another Carter installment. Tha Fix Before Tha VI dropped in September 2023. It included a song "Kat Food," that was originally intended for the album. The mixtape did not do the rollout any favors, though. Tha Fix was panned by fans and critics alike.