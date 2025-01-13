Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Demands In-Person Deposition Over Assault Allegations

Weezy's legal team reportedly refused to set up a deposition.

Lil Wayne continues to deal with a lawsuit against him alleging assault from former assistant Andrew Williams. For those unaware, Williams accused him of punching him in the face when he tried to mediate an argument between Wayne and a private jet's pilot on June 20, 2022. The ex assistant sought medical recovery, whereas the Young Money mogul stands by his right to self-defense. Williams is suing for assault, battery, emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence. Now, the former assistant demanded via a reported motion filed in court that Wayne appear for an in-person deposition under a judge's orders to answer questions about these allegations.

"On November 20, 2024, [Andrew Williams] made himself available for deposition at [Lil Wayne’s] request. However, the courtesy of mutual availability has not been reciprocated by [Wayne]," the motion reportedly reads. Apparently, Weezy's legal team refused to set up a deposition, although Williams insisted on an in-person deposition after Wayne's attorney suggested a Zoom meeting set-up. One of the biggest rappers of the century might just have to do his part in court, but without any updates or responses at press time, we'll have to see what the judge says.

Lil Wayne's Ex Assistant Wants A Deposition Over Assault Lawsuit

Elsewhere, some other Lil Wayne headlines floating around these days are a natural, unlikely, but nonetheless unsurprising extension of many 2024 conversations. Many people speculated as to whether or not he and Drake were still on good terms following the latter's Kendrick Lamar battle, and Drizzy's references to the "cold shoulders [he] gave in the Hamptons" had some fans thinking that he was talking about Tunechi. However, considering their long-standing relationship as mentor and protégé – as well as plenty of stories that disprove this narrative – we wouldn't bet on a rift.